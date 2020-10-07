Jill Duggar confirms rift with Duggar family, addresses Counting On return

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are once again opening up about their lives in a Q&A session.

This time, the video was focused on Counting On and the relationship she has with her family.

What did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard say about Counting On?

The couple addressed why they left Counting On and whether they’d return. It’s no secret that Derick Dillard has said they would consider filming again if the conditions they were under changed. He didn’t go into specifics but both he and Jill Duggar want more control over their lives and story, which wasn’t given to them before.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

It has been three years since Jill and Derick walked away from Counting On. That coincides with around the time Samuel was born, which may have had something to do with their exit.

There are rules they needed to follow, which were mentioned by Derick a while back. As a whole, they didn’t have control over announcements, like their pregnancies or births, which was a big deal for them.

Both also confirmed that since their exit, they have attended gatherings and weddings. They have been edited out since they no longer are on the show. Neither elaborated on that, they just acknowledged the question, answered it, and moved on.

How is Jill Duggar’s relationship with her family?

Counting On fans have speculated about a rift between Jill Duggar and her family for months now. There have been several events and occasions (including last year’s holidays) that she and Derick Dillard have not been a part of.

During this Q&A, Jill and Derick confirmed there are some family issues happening, but did not elaborate. She said they are working toward healing and restoration. There was some information that some of her family doesn’t agree with things they have done and also a hint at some arguments and fallouts, but no concrete details.

Jessa Duggar is one who is trying to work on a relationship with Jill. She popped over to her house with coffee and her kids after the Q&A sessions began airing. While it is unclear if there was a rift before between the sisters, it looks like they are at least attempting to be better about staying in touch.

Therapy was discussed as well. Jill Duggar revealed it has helped her work through things and added value to her relationships. She didn’t talk specifics, but she and Derick Dillard are in a good place and continue to build on their marriage daily.

With all of the things that have been revealed, it isn’t surprising that Jill Duggar has gone her own way.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.