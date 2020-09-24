Jill Duggar reveals therapy helped her, confirms some of her siblings don’t agree with her choices

Jill Duggar is opening up about her private life more and more through the Q&A sessions she is doing with Derick Dillard on their YouTube channel.

Not only did she discuss that she has attended therapy, but she also confirmed that not all of her siblings are okay with how she lives her life. Interestingly enough, this information is more than she has given over the last few years.

What did Jill Duggar say about family?

Some of the questions Jill Duggar answered were quite poignant and direct about her relationship with the Duggars. She has been quiet while Derick Dillard spouts off the tea about the family, but now, she has broken her silence.

One follower asked how she had the courage to change who she was and that was one of the questions Jill chose to answer. She started off by saying therapy helped. There was no confirmation about whether this was something she had done before or if Jill is currently in therapy. Either way, it is credited as one of the things that helped her.

There was also talk about learning to accept that not everyone will support your choices. Instead of being a people-pleaser, you have to make sure your happiness is also accounted for when making decisions. Jill Duggar actually acknowledged that her family doesn’t always agree with her choices and revealed some of her siblings aren’t cool with what she does.

No names were given, but there has been speculation for months that Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar may no longer be as close as they once were. They have seen each other, but it doesn’t appear they are as interested in each other’s lives as they once were.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

The former Counting On star revealed that she and Derick Dillard will be doing more Q&A sessions coming up. There may be one more this week as well.

They both appear to be candid when answering questions. Some of the other things asked were about kids and if they would get tattoos. It is clear that Jill has definitely evolved as a person since walking away from that situation, and now, she is being more transparent with her life.

For now, the couple is making videos while Derick Dillard finishes the last year of law school and Jill Duggar remains home with their youngest son, Samuel.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.