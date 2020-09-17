Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard share insight on alcohol consumption, say drunkenness is ‘sinful’

Jill Duggar is speaking out about that pina colada picture and all of the questions that have followed.

During a recent date night, the former Counting On star revealed that she was, in fact, drinking a real pina colada. Several of her followers were shocked to learn she and Derick Dillard drink alcohol while others praised her for living an authentic life.

What did Jill Duggar say about drinking?

In a question-and-answer session with Derick Dillard by her side, Jill Duggar took some commonly asked questions and the married couple answered them for followers. She did this on YouTube, and at the time of writing this, the video has more than 38,000 views.

She discussed their views on alcohol and both she and Derick revealed that the Bible is clear that drunkenness is sinful. Neither of them has been to that point with drinks in their lives, but they do occasionally partake in a drink with dinner.

They also discussed that they wanted to be transparent with their followers. Living an authentic life is important to them, which is why they did the YouTube video. Jill Duggar did recognize that some people may feel more comfortable abstaining from drinking anything while others can easily partake without getting in over their heads.

What else did Jill Duggar say?

Also in the video, Jill Duggar discussed the decision to send Israel Dillard to public school. The couple thought about the options before choosing what to do. Derick Dillard grew up in the public school system while Jill was homeschooled by her mother.

Derick poked fun at Jill when he discussed introducing her to public school reading. It was more like a dig to her parents as she has become more mainstream than any other member of her immediate family. Amy Duggar King is her cousin and the two are incredibly close, so she likely also had a hand in opening Jill’s eyes to more mainstream things.

There was a promise for more videos with a similar format to come. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard both get a lot of questions on social media and answering them in one place is helpful for all of the fans to be able to see and hear what they said without them having to repeat themselves several times.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.