Jill Duggar reveals she enjoys a drink after eagle-eyed Counting On fans spot one at her table

Jill Duggar just revealed that she broke another one of the strict Duggar rules while she was out to dinner with her husband, Derick Dillard.

She shared their adorable date night photo and eagle-eyed fans spotted a drink next to her plate of food. That’s right, it appeared to be of the alcoholic nature.

Confirmation Jill Duggar drinks

When a Counting On fan commented that it looked like a pina colada, the former reality star confirmed that was the case. She was also questioned about whether it was a virgin or regular, and Jill replied, “regular.”

This isn’t the first time the subject of drinking alcohol has come up with Jill Duggar. There has been speculation that she and Derick Dillard have been lax on that rule for quite some time. After all, their double date with Amy Duggar King and Dillon King was at the place he owns. It is a whiskey and cigar bar, so that speaks volumes.

The comment section of Jill’s post was filled with approving responses to her drink of choice. She wasn’t chastised for her decisions. Jill and her recent choices and liberations have been highly regarded among Duggar critics who have called the family out for the rules they make their children follow.

Derick Dillard frees Jill Duggar

Since the couple stopped filming Counting On, Jill has let up on several of the rules she followed for most of her life. She has worn pants, pierced her nose, cut her hair, and even posed in a swimsuit for Instagram.

Things between her and her parents are reportedly strained, though neither Jill nor Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have spoken publicly about what has been said. Derick dropped some major tea last year about them not being allowed at the big house without permission, and since then, things haven’t been the same.

Most recently, Israel and Samuel Dillard were blurred out of a Counting On episode. Their photos were part of a gift made for Michelle Duggar by Jessa Duggar, but they weren’t allowed to be shown. That is how serious Jill and Derick are about their commitment to not having the family profit off of them.

A lot has changed for Jill Duggar over the years. Enjoying an alcoholic beverage is just one of the most recently noticed events, but there are likely more to come. She and Derick are working toward a bright future and her parents no longer hold the control.

