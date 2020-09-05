Jill Duggar shares adorable ‘date night’ photo of her and Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar is showing off a cute date night photo after being able to spend some kid-free time with Derick Dillard.

The couple went out to eat and shared a selfie while enjoying their alone time. This is one of the first times they have been out since the coronavirus pandemic turned lives upside down. Jill and Derick have had dates at home, but they aren’t the same.

Date night with Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar

After some time away from social media and a beach vacation with the family, Jill Duggar is back to regularly posting updates on her life.

Last night, Jill spent time with Derick Dillard away from home and in a restaurant. The two have been at home together since March when much of the country went into quarantine. Over the last couple of months, restrictions have eased up, and now, they can go out to dinner together again.

She revealed that they traded childcare with friends to be able to spend some quality alone time together. Jill Duggar doesn’t have her parents or siblings watch her children, which makes getting away a bit harder for the couple. Derick Dillard is also in law school, so finding some time that isn’t spending studying is also a challenge.

What is next for Jill and Derick?

Right now, the couple is enjoying life. Derick just began his last year of law school and their oldest son, Israel, started kindergarten. Life has been up and down over the last year for the couple, but things are going well.

They are no longer a part of Counting On. Derick Dillard revealed they stopped filming over monetary issues last year. Then, he continued to spill the tea about the Duggar family. Jill has tried her best to remain neutral, but her loyalty lies with her husband now.

On a recent episode of Counting On, pictures of Israel and Samuel were blurred out because Derick and Jill Duggar didn’t want them shown. Michelle Duggar shared the unedited gift on Instagram, revealing that the Dillard boys were not left out of the project.

Just a few days ago, Derick Dillard said he may be open to returning to Counting On someday. For now, though, they are updating fans and followers on social media with Instagram and YouTube.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.