Amy Duggar King and Jill Duggar take aim at Jim Bob during double date as they declare ‘Freedom’

Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King are enjoying their “freedom.” The cousins had a date night with their spouses at Dillon King’s new establishment.

Freedom is their new favorite word according to Amy, who shared a photo of both couples enjoying their night together without the kids.

What did Amy Duggar King mean when she mentioned freedom?

In a move that stirs the Duggar drama pot, Amy King Duggar mentioned that freedom is her and Jill Duggar’s new favorite word. This got followers talking about what she could mean.

One follower bit the bullet and asked what she meant by her photo caption. Amy has yet to answer, but several fans chimed in with their suspected guesses regarding the intent behind what was said.

Jim Bob Duggar appears to be who followers think the comment is about. One follower said, “probably from Jim Bob lol.” Other theories include freedom from their children, though both women appear to have ample help with their boys.

Why would the women need “freedom” from Jim Bob Duggar?

Counting On fans know that Jim Bob Duggar is the boss of operations. He makes the executive decisions on filming, announcements, and essentially anything else for the family as a whole.

Amy Duggar King has been open about her experience with the family, and how she wasn’t allowed to be around her cousins without someone being there to supervise. Amy was a part of filming when the show was 19 Kids and Counting, but she has since left reality television behind her. Even when attending Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral that was filmed, King chose to not show herself mourning publicly, she wanted those moments private.

Over the last two years or so, Amy and Jill Duggar have gotten close. They have both hung out on multiple occasions, sharing memories. Jill has helped to model clothes and spread the word about Amy’s boutique. Ironically, in the photo shared by Amy, Jill is wearing a jumpsuit from 3130.

Things between Jim Bob Duggar and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard have been less than ideal as well. The couple quit filming Counting On, and now, they are talking about some behind-the-scenes stuff. Derick revealed that his father-in-law doesn’t pay the adult children for filming, they aren’t allowed around Jill’s siblings without permission, and more.

While Derick has been spilling the beans, Amy Duggar King has championed behind him. She even co-signed several of his claims on social media.

If the freedom they are talking about is from Jim Bob Duggar, it has been a long time coming.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.