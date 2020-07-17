Jill Duggar claps back after follower accuses her of promoting a ‘perfect marriage’

Jill Duggar is typically passive when it comes to responding to Instagram comments, but today, she decided to clap back.

Her marriage isn’t up for discussion, and Jill shut down the comments about trying to make things appear perfect after a follow called her out.

Instagram clapback

Earlier today, Jill Duggar shared a post about how Derick Dillard will often make her tea or coffee in the morning before he leaves. She boasted about it and called him the “best hubby.”

One follower decided to call out Jill for her attempt to make her marriage to Derick appear perfect. They said, “Your trying to hard to convince us you have a perfect marriage… STOP IT!!!!”

The response Jill Duggar gave was on point and received more interaction than the initial comment did. She said, “Haha never said we have a perfect marriage. We are certainly both human with normal problems but we choose to work through the difficult and enjoy life together. 🤗”

With everything going on within her family, Jill’s swift response garnered plenty of attention. She is going to walk beside her husband for the long haul, even if things he does aren’t what she agrees with.

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard up to now?

Currently, the couple is no longer on Counting On. It has been a few seasons since the Dillards were featured, but it has been confirmed that they will not be returning unless things change.

For her part, Jill Duggar has been keeping followers updated on social media. She launched a YouTube channel and has been sharing plenty of photos of her adventures with Derick Dillard and their sons, Israel and Samuel.

They have stepped out of the life they once lived as well. Jill and Derick are no longer bound to the rules of the IBLP, and instead, choose to make their own rules to live by. They enrolled their eldest son in public school, making him the first Duggar grandchild who will attend regular school.

There has also been plenty of tea spilled by Jill Duggar’s husband. Derick Dillard has given fans inside information about the Duggar family. From the promise of a tell-all book to confirming that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth quit Counting On, he has let followers into a lot of what has been happening behind the scenes.

Despite all of the chaos, Jill Duggar is sticking by her husband’s side and moving forward with their life together.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.