Jill Duggar called out on Instagram for lack of housekeeping skills

Jill Duggar has found herself under fire once again for her housekeeping skills. Over the years, the former reality star has been slammed for a messy home while sharing photos of her children.

To build her blog and monetize her content, Jill has been working hard to keep fans updated on her life. Her most recent post garnered plenty of attention when Counting On viewers noticed how her floors needed to be swept and mopped.

Instagram post leads to Jill Duggar being called out

The latest photo of Samuel Dillard on Instagram has some Counting On fans talking. Jill Duggar shared the photo of her toddler under the table with a bottle of honey and a mess. It is an adorable “real life” moment, but the mess wasn’t the only thing put on display.

One follower commented on the photo, saying, “Need to sweep.”

To that, another follower replied, “lol that’s the thing that hit me more than the honey. A good sweep & mop is way overdue.”

These commenters noticed that Jill had a dirty floor over the mess that Samuel had made.

This isn’t the first time that Jill Duggar has been called out about her housekeeping skills. Over the years there have been a few other incidents.

She is a stay-at-home mom of two little boys, which is something that is talked about a lot. Jill has spoken out about how hard things can get, though that didn’t go over well with followers either.

What is Jill up to without Counting On?

Without Counting On, Jill Duggar has been working on social media presence and building a blog. She has stepped away from the core values of her ultra-conservative family and has been freer with her wardrobe and actions.

She and Derick Dillard enrolled their oldest son, Israel in public school. He is set to begin kindergarten in the fall and will be the first Duggar grandchild to not be homeschooled.

Dillard has been speaking out against Jill’s father, allowing followers to have an inside look at what goes on within the Duggar family.

Both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have moved on from reality television. While he has said they would consider returning with specific guidelines, it is unlikely that any network would pick him up. Their lives have changed, and it looks like both are ready to move on and begin a new chapter.

Perhaps moving forward will allow Jill Duggar to brush up on her domestic cleaning skills.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.