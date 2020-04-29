Jill Duggar reveals Sam has allergies, gets slammed for vacuuming ‘once a week’

Jill Duggar shared a post about combating allergies and her routine, leaving her open for some harsh criticism from Counting On fans.

The mother of two revealed that Samuel Dillard has an allergy to dust. Her routine includes freezing stuffed animals for a few days to kill the dust, vacuuming once a week, and being better about washing bedding.

While that may seem like a typical process, some followers didn’t believe that was enough.

Jill Duggar slammed for cleaning routine

On Instagram, Jill asked her followers about allergy sufferers.

It was then when she revealed that Samuel Dillard had allergies. At the suggestion of the allergist, Duggar began freezing the boys’ stuffed animals and upping her chore frequency.

One follower called out the former Counting On star for admitting to only vacuuming once a week.

She went on to say, “I vacuum everyday, carpets and hardwoods..I would especially do this if my kid had a dust allergy.”

Followers are critical of Jill Duggar often.

She is constantly making headlines for things she does, and the chore routine is the most recent thing that fans picked apart. At this point, she has not responded to the follower who criticized her.

Jill is more mainstream

News of Jill Duggar taking her kids to an allergist is impressive. She has broken away from the way she was raised and has moved forward in various aspects of her life.

It was recently revealed that Jill and Derick Dillard are no longer affiliated with the IBLP. That was one of the biggest shockers, especially coming from a Duggar child. The two have found their own church and attend it regularly with their sons.

Israel Dillard will attend public school for kindergarten. Jill shared that she registered him just a few months ago. He will be the first Duggar grandchild not homeschooled.

The photo of the stuffed animals may be a bit bizarre for some fans to see, but her explanation behind it makes sense. Jill is sharing her life with her followers, and that includes all of the life hacks she learned while raising her family.

Vacuuming once a week is what her routine entails. Unfortunately, not everyone is going to agree that is what should be done.

Jill Duggar opened herself up for a world of trolling and judgment, but that is just another day in the life of the former Counting On star.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.