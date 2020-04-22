Jill Duggar reveals she bought a tree, shares photo from solo shopping trip

Jill Duggar revealed that yesterday, she went to the store for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. She was by herself, something she made clear when she shared the post.

One of the things she purchased was a tree, which was hanging out of her car window in the photo.

Jill didn’t list everything she bought but mentioned that the tree was a therapeutic purchase.

Jill Duggar is taking the coronavirus seriously

There has been some discussion about how serious the Duggar family is taking the coronavirus. Jill has shared photos of her adventures, all of which have been while taking precautions.

Her oldest boy, Israel Dillard, celebrated his fifth birthday earlier this month. Michelle Duggar and Jill’s two sisters, Josie and Jordyn, visited and remained outside.

She also shared a video of taking the boys fishing and waving to some family as they drove away.

The most recent photo shared by Jill Duggar shows her wearing a mask. She was in public and protecting herself while she shopped for what she needed.

This was the first time she had been to the store since this all began, but not the first time she has left the house.

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard doing during quarantine?

Planting the tree Jill bought is happening.

They have been keeping busy outside, and the former Counting On star revealed she had plans to get the tree in the ground and hopefully keep it alive.

Derick Dillard had been attending law school while Jill Duggar was at home raising the boys. It looks like he will have to complete his classwork at home.

They haven’t discussed this, but it is likely, as that is what many colleges have done.

Yesterday, Jill shared that she and Derick bought the boys’ bunk beds.

There have been a lot of changes for this family. They are in their new home, Israel is registered for kindergarten and will start in the fall, and followers learned the family had cut ties with the IBLP.

While the couple is no longer a part of Counting On, they still have a following who wants to keep up with their life.

Jill has been good about updating fans, and Derick likes to stir the pot. They appear to be keeping busy during the quarantine and taking things more seriously than most.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.