Jill Duggar reveals bunk beds for her boys, follower offers advice about setting rules

Jill Duggar popped on Instagram with a surprise after being silent for over a week. Israel and Samuel Dillard got bunk beds, and they both look so grown up!

With Israel turning five and Samuel almost three years old, Jill Duggar decided it was the perfect time to put up bunk beds for the little ones.

Upgrading to big-boy beds

Earlier this month, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated their oldest son’s fifth birthday. Israel is headed off to kindergarten in the fall and he is the first Duggar grandchild enrolled in public school.

Bunk beds for Israel and Samuel is just another milestone as the children grow up. Jill shared the photo on Instagram. Israel is on the top bunk because he is the bigger brother, and Samuel was on the bottom.

She asked followers to comment if they had bunk beds for their children. One follower suggested laying down rules. Jill responded that they had made rules that will hopefully keep her little ones safe.

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

For a little over a week, Jill Duggar took a social media break. She had last shared a video of the family going fishing and then disappeared briefly.

A lot has been happening for Jill and Derick. It has been a few months since he began speaking out and confirming some odd things about the Duggar family. What started as a few tidbits here and there turned into an interview with vlogger Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball.

While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not publicly commented on the claims made by Derick Dillard, it was made clear that they aren’t too happy with him when Jill Duggar neglected to spend time with her family during the holiday season. She did end up spending time with the sisters at the end of February when Jinger Duggar returned home for a quick visit, but that was it.

Michelle Duggar did show up for Israel Dillard’s fifth birthday earlier this month and practiced social distancing. Jill Duggar shared a photo of her mom and sisters outside of the window while her boys looked on at them.

Focusing on raising her children has been Jill Duggar’s main priority since she doesn’t work. Adding bunk beds for Israel and Samuel Dillard may be a challenge, but she has put rules in place even before Counting On fans suggested it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.