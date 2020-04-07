Jill Duggar shares photo of Michelle Duggar wishing Israel Dillard a happy birthday while practicing social distancing

Jill Duggar celebrated her first born’s fifth birthday today. Israel Dillard didn’t get the party that was expected, but it appears she tried to make the most out of it for him.

Michelle Duggar and Jill’s sisters, Josie and Jordyn, showed up to the Dillard home to help celebrate Israel’s birthday — but from a distance. Jill Duggar shared a photo of her mom and sisters outside of their window while the birthday boy and his little brother waved and were excited.

Israel’s fifth birthday changed by quarantine

Despite not having a traditional birthday, Israel Dillard is taking his special day in stride. Jill Duggar talked about what the plans were for today and filled followers in on what they expected. Special plans for Israel started last night with decorating the house after they went to bed and gifts have been trickling from family and friends.

Even though there seems to be a disconnect between Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that didn’t stop them from giving Israel a birthday visit. Jill made sure to document her mom outside of the window with her two littlest sisters in tow. She revealed that they remained outside because of the social distancing guidelines.

Later today, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will be taking Israel to see his other grandma for a party. The former reality star did say there will be social distancing practiced, making sure that they were able to see everyone but not be nearby. Of all of the Duggar family members, Jill seems to be taking this the most seriously.

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

For the most part, Jill Duggar has been laying low. Derick Dillard did an interview last month about his relationship with Jim Bob Duggar and denouncing the IBLP, revealing they are no longer associated with it.

Things have changed for Jill Duggar since her breakaway from the big Duggar compound. She has come a long way — getting her nose pierced and upgrading her fashion sense have been some of the perks. Jill has found her independence and some of it has drawn more followers back into her realm.

Moving forward, Jill Duggar will likely continue to share her life and the lives of her children with her fan base. She has been working on her blog and trying to make the best decisions she can as a mom. Even though Israel didn’t get the fifth birthday they had planned for him, he still got to enjoy the day doing special things.