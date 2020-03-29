Jill Duggar slammed for burning candle on the bed, accused of stealing photos

Jill Duggar shared some tips for how to do date night while being quarantined. She was promoting her blog, but the picture she used caught the attention of followers who slammed her.

In the photo, Jill Duggar features a laptop with Netflix on the screen and a lit candle to the left. Both were on the bed and while there was a board under the candle, many followers question the safety of it while slamming the former reality star in the process.

Accusations galore thrown at Jill Duggar

While the picture of the candle on the bed caused fans to call out Jill Duggar for lack of safety, they went on to talk about how dangerous that would be as the replies to the comment kept coming. It was a poor choice of where to place a candle.

That was not the biggest accusation though. Jill Duggar has been accused of stealing photos she is using to promote her blog. The commenter states that she is allegedly using photos that were taken by someone else and includes the accusation this is not the first time she has done this.

There have been a lot of accusations thrown at Jill Duggar, but the plagiarism and theft of photos appear to be the most serious. The lit candle on the bed appears to be forgotten now that someone has thrown a few more serious accusations against the former Counting On star.

Right now, Jill Duggar has not yet responded to the accusations posted on her Instagram post. She hasn’t taken down the photo yet either, but that may be the next step if the commenter can find out who originally took the photo.

What is Jill Duggar up to now?

With most of the country under quarantine and stay at home orders in place, Jill Duggar has been sharing things she is doing while dealing with her new normal. From grocery shopping to activities, she has been sharing various blog posts and pictures.

A lot of attention has been on Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. He recently talked about the two of them splitting from the IBLP, something that was a huge part of her upbringing. The two of them continuously make headlines, and now, there are more reasons than ever to find out what Jill and Derick have been up to.

Without filming Counting On, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard rely on social media to get their attention.