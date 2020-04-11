Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard keep busy with boys during quarantine

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are still having fun with their kids despite the quarantine. The former Counting On star shared an adorable video from the boys’ first time fishing.

While there were only a few minutes of the video shown in the snippet, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were on an adventure with their kids. Israel and Samuel Dillard have finally gone fishing, and both were excited about their first time.

Adventures during quarantine

Earlier in the week, Israel Dillard celebrated his fifth birthday. Jill Duggar shared some photos from his special day, which included seeing Michelle Duggar and two of her sisters from outside of their window. She had also mentioned going to see Derick Dillard’s mom as well.

The fishing trip was at Derick Dillard’s mom’s house. He said in the video Jill Duggar was taking that it is where he grew up. A lot of what they are doing now is modeling what Derick did while growing up. That includes enrolling Israel Dillard in the same school his dad went to as a child.

A lot of hands-on activities have been happening while the coronavirus pandemic has been going on.

Derick Dillard is no longer attending school outside of the home, and he is present more while Jill Duggar and the boys continue with their routine. Some things have changed, and some things have remained the same.

Separate families

Derick Dillard has been drawing lines in the sand when it comes to Jill Duggar and her family. He recently gave an interview about his life and threw some heavy shade on Jim Bob Duggar. Dillard has been opening up about the family for several months now.

Both Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar skipped the holidays with her family and instead spent time with friends and Derick’s mom, Cathy. While trouble between the Dillards and Duggars has not been confirmed, all signs point to Jim Bob not being happy about what is going on.

For now, Jill Duggar has chosen to follow her husband’s lead when it comes to their family. Derick Dillard made it clear they no longer belong to the IBLP and will not return. They have their own church family and rules that fit their lives. Raising their children how they see fit is important to them, and that is exactly what they are doing.

While you won’t find them on Counting On anymore, don’t count out another reality show or similar venture in the future.