Are the Duggars still attending church during the coronavirus pandemic?

The Duggar family has vaguely expressed they were practicing social distancing but that may not be the case. Despite pictures of Michelle Duggar outside of Jill Duggar’s house and various other posts about watching Easter services from home, it looks like some of them may be attending church.

While Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been sharing what they are doing from quarantine, many of the other families have stayed quiet or only hinted they are remaining in their own homes.

Did some of the Duggars attend church?

It looks like some members of the Duggar family have decided to gather for church. Their pastor is Paul Caldwell, the father of Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell.

According to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, some of the Duggars were in church. The site shares a photo of Jason Duggar speaking to the congregation, noting that he appears to be heavily involved in the church. Is that because he is dating Lauren Caldwell as the rumors have suggested?

Josh and Anna Duggar may have also been in attendance along with Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar. The photo with the congregation was taken from behind, which doesn’t show who all is there. It appears maybe Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are also there, but that has not been confirmed.

News about Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell not practicing social distancing isn’t shocking. Photos of Garrett Duggar playing at the Caldwell house over Easter weekend were shared. They are still seeing Kendra’s parents and likely attended services last weekend as well.

Do all of the Duggars attend the same church?

Right now, all of the Duggar family members aside from two families attend the same church. Pastor Paul Caldwell has been connected to them for years. He was the one who held the marriage retreat last season on Counting On.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have expressed that they are no longer involved with the IBLP. They have a new church home and are living their lives outside of what the Duggar family has done. Their beliefs are a little more relaxed now, something they have proved over the last several months.

With Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo being on the west coast, they are not attending the church either. He is a pastor and has been tending to his pastoral duties while at home with his family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.