Duggar family Easter: How did the Counting On families celebrate?

The Duggar family is conservative and religious. Aside from Christmas, Easter is one of the biggest holidays for them.
With the current state of the country and the coronavirus pandemic, all of the married Duggar children celebrated Easter with their families and shared photos on social media. Everyone was dressed in their Sunday-best.
While not all of the photos contained the couple’s children, many of them did. Some Duggar family members didn’t share photos at all.
Even though the family didn’t get to celebrate together, like in years past, many of them still got dressed up and shared their days.
Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar
This was their first Easter as parents to Grace Duggar.
She was born earlier this year and is the youngest of the Duggar grandchildren. This couple is also the last to have been married in what was a sea of weddings over the last several years.
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald
With all three kids, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald put on their Sunday-best outfits. She shared photos of the whole family cleaned up, and her little girl, Ivy Jane, stole the show once again.
Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar
After a rough year last year, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have a lot to celebrate.
They welcomed their rainbow baby Bella. She was born back in November and was part of the Duggar baby boom that took place in 2019.
Even though this was their first Easter as parents, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar still made the best of things and shared off their outfits on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Resurrection day! So thankful that we serve a God who we can always rely on even in these uncertain times. I know a lot of us can’t go to church or spend this day with the ones we love like we wish to. Amidst all what’s going on, let’s remember that He is risen and we can put our trust and hope in Jesus! . . . 🎵Because He lives I can face tomorrow, because He lives all fear is gone, because I know He holds the future, and life is worth the living just because He lives.🎶
Anna and Josh Duggar
As the couple who has been married the longest and has the most children, Anna and Josh Duggar have some of the best-dressed kids. All six little ones were dressed up to celebrate Easter.
Anna and Josh were not a part of the picture, but their little family still shined.
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo
Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself with his wife. The two make an adorable pair and have ventured out on their own.
He is a pastor, and Jinger is his adoring wife. Even though Felicity didn’t make it into the photo, it was still a nice Easter post.
View this post on Instagram
Today we are experiencing an Easter Sunday like never before. No sunrise service, no gathering to sing of Christ’s resurrection with the redeemed, no special lunch with family and friends. And yet, the joy in our hearts remains unshaken, the hope of our souls imperishable. . Jesus Christ is alive. He was no mere teacher, no mere man who established a tradition of religion. He is the reigning King of the universe to whom all praise and glory and majesty is due. And it is who he is and what he has done that we celebrate today. Happy Easter! He is risen, indeed.
Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself holding Felicity. The two were looking at the Bible, and her caption on the photo was simple and to the point.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Easter! It’s been quieter than any I can remember, but it’s given us time to reflect on the kindness of God. He sent his son, Jesus Christ, to live the life we couldn’t, die the death we deserve, and rise from the grave conquering death itself so that we might have eternal life. What a gift! What a Savior 🤗 Happy Easter!
Jill Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar have not shared Easter photos just yet. Both have been silent on social media, which likely means they are out and enjoying their day with their children.
Jana Duggar shared a photo with lyrics to a song.
Easter was different this year, but many of the families chose to dress up and celebrate the special day.
Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.
Leave a Reply