Duggar family Easter: How did the Counting On families celebrate?

The Duggar family is conservative and religious. Aside from Christmas, Easter is one of the biggest holidays for them.

With the current state of the country and the coronavirus pandemic, all of the married Duggar children celebrated Easter with their families and shared photos on social media. Everyone was dressed in their Sunday-best.

While not all of the photos contained the couple’s children, many of them did. Some Duggar family members didn’t share photos at all.

Even though the family didn’t get to celebrate together, like in years past, many of them still got dressed up and shared their days.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar

This was their first Easter as parents to Grace Duggar.

She was born earlier this year and is the youngest of the Duggar grandchildren. This couple is also the last to have been married in what was a sea of weddings over the last several years.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

With all three kids, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald put on their Sunday-best outfits. She shared photos of the whole family cleaned up, and her little girl, Ivy Jane, stole the show once again.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar

After a rough year last year, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have a lot to celebrate.

They welcomed their rainbow baby Bella. She was born back in November and was part of the Duggar baby boom that took place in 2019.

Even though this was their first Easter as parents, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar still made the best of things and shared off their outfits on social media.

Anna and Josh Duggar

As the couple who has been married the longest and has the most children, Anna and Josh Duggar have some of the best-dressed kids. All six little ones were dressed up to celebrate Easter.

Anna and Josh were not a part of the picture, but their little family still shined.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself with his wife. The two make an adorable pair and have ventured out on their own.

He is a pastor, and Jinger is his adoring wife. Even though Felicity didn’t make it into the photo, it was still a nice Easter post.

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself holding Felicity. The two were looking at the Bible, and her caption on the photo was simple and to the point.

Jill Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar have not shared Easter photos just yet. Both have been silent on social media, which likely means they are out and enjoying their day with their children.

Jana Duggar shared a photo with lyrics to a song.

Easter was different this year, but many of the families chose to dress up and celebrate the special day.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.