Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar aren’t practicing social distancing, still seeing her parents

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar aren’t practicing social distancing, or at least that’s how it seems on social media. The Counting On stars have been silent on their account, but Kendra’s parents’ account shows that they have at least been seeing them.

The couple didn’t share any photos of their Easter celebrations which sparked rumors they might have seen Kendra Caldwell’s parents and may have even attended church on the holiday.

While that hasn’t been confirmed, the lack of social distancing has been.

Garrett hangs out with his uncle Isaiah

On the Caldwell family Instagram account, there are photos shared from last Saturday where Garrett Duggar is playing with his uncle, and fellow toddler, Isaiah Caldwell.

That was just the day before Easter.

The Caldwells are a family of faith. Kendra Caldwell’s father is the pastor of the church the Duggars attend and most recently hosted the marriage retreat the Duggar couples went on that was filmed for Counting On.

Having Garrett Duggar over to play with Isaiah Caldwell is what sparked the debate. Followers called out the Caldwell family for not following social distancing and explained to them what it means.

Social distancing means if you don’t live with them, you don’t see them. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar live on their own, so that means they have at least seen her parents.

Are the Duggars taking social distancing seriously?

Counting On fans have been following the adult Duggar children on social media while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation.

Many of them are observing social distancing rules and have shared photos of what they are doing while in quarantine.

Jill Duggar shared photos of Israel Dillard’s birthday party while social distancing. Michelle Duggar and two of Jill’s sisters showed up and stayed outside of the window to celebrate him turning five.

Jessa Duggar has joked about her “quaranteam” which has been one of the highlights of the situation.

The Duggar families shared photos of what they did for Easter this year since they couldn’t spend it together. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar didn’t share photos of Addison’s first Easter, which sparked some concerns.

Did the couple avoid social media because they knew they would be scrutinized?

It looks like the majority of the Duggar family is taking the precautions seriously, but some members appear to be doing what they want and seeing their family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return to TLC later this year.