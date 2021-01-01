Duggar Christmas tree: Where did the Duggars get their giant tree?

The big Duggar Christmas tree has gotten a lot of attention over the last week or so.

It was unusual for the typically scaled back Christmas decor that the family home dons.

Now, there is a video of the Counting On family picking out the tree and transporting it back home safely.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Where did the Duggar Christmas tree come from?

In the video shared by the Counting On page, several of the Duggar men are seen cutting down the tree and bringing it back to the Duggar home.

The massive tree came from a property the Duggar family owns in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They used a chainsaw to cut it down and transferred it back to their home on a trailer.

Throughout the video, the Duggars could be heard gasping and relishing over the size of it and the amount of work it would take to get it up and in place before Michelle and Jordyn Duggar would arrive home from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s home in California.

As a surprise for the matriarch, several of the Duggar kids help secure the Christmas tree upright and string lights, and put on ornaments ahead of her arrival.

Jason, James, Joseph, Jana, and Johannah were prominent in the video. Josie was so excited to see her mom’s reaction, and Jim Bob proudly walked her in the house to see the surprise they had conjured up.

How did the Duggar spend Christmas?

For the most part, they gathered at the Duggar compound. Most of the Duggar siblings were there with their children and significant others. Noticeably absent were Jinger, Jill, and Justin.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jill Duggar’s son both made appearances in the video Jessa Duggar put together showcasing their maskless gathering. Viewers saw several of the family members opening gifts and the cousins playing with one another.

This year, Santa Claus made an appearance by way of their Uncle Eric. It was the first time in a long time that a more mainstream Christmas was had by the Duggar family. They have typically gathered but focused more on the religious meaning of the holiday and less on the commercial aspect of it.

With the Counting On video documentation of the Christmas tree adventure, it is likely that the new season may still be filming. It was confirmed by Claire Spivey’s mom, Hilary, but has not yet been made official by TLC.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.