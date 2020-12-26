Duggar Christmas: Family shares photos, no signs of Jill, Jinger, and Justin

The Duggar family Christmas photos have been shared and it looks like Santa Claus even popped by for a visit.

Noticeably missing were Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, and Justin Duggar.

Even though absences were expected, it was still shocking to see everyone included in the photos and no sign of either sister or Justin.

Jinger just welcomed her second child last month, so traveling back home was likely not on her to-do list. Jill talked about her Christmas plans, which included exchanging gifts with her family, but neither she nor her husband was present.

With this being the first Christmas for Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar as an engaged couple, it was shocking to see they were not around for the festivities either.

Josh Duggar makes the cut

Jana Duggar shared a bunch of photos from the Christmas celebration on her social media page.

One, in particular, was shocking. The group photo included Josh Duggar, who typically remains off social media unless his wife, Anna Duggar, shares family photos.

He has been banned from ever appearing on Counting On, and while he has attended events that were filmed, he has been cut out or removed entirely from the scene.

Aside from the siblings missing, all of the adult married children were present with their little ones.

Despite the pandemic, the Duggars have continued to celebrate Christmas. They hosted their ugly sweater party where Grace Duggar stole the spotlight after her dad, John-David Duggar won the contest. There was also the Duggar girls’ Christmas party that was hosted by Joy-Anna Duggar.

When will Counting On return?

At this point, a return date for Counting On has not been made available.

Hilary Spivey did confirm that she and her family filmed the show with her daughter, Claire, and soon-to-be son-in-law, Justin Duggar.

Jinger Duggar’s birth special for Evangeline Jo has already aired, so production has been busy. Last season was filmed during the 2019 holiday season, so if filming hasn’t wrapped, some of the holiday festivities were likely caught on film.

For now, viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled on the Duggars’ social media pages to find out what everyone is up to.

The next big event for the family will be Grace Duggar celebrating her first birthday. She is the final baby girl born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.