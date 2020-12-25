Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talk Christmas, Santa, and family traditions

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard put together another YouTube Q&A.

This time, it was all about Christmas, and they timed it perfectly to drop on Christmas Eve.

From Santa to how they celebrate, Jill and Derick talked about their traditions and the reason behind some of them.

Do Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard do Santa with their boys?

The short answer is no. Jill Duggar grew up without the magic of Santa, but Derick Dillard did have the tradition as a child.

Both decided to not participate in Santa, but the children know who he is and what he is about. They allow them to watch Christmas movies with the jolly old fat man and have even discussed with their boys to not tell their friends that Santa isn’t real.

Derick talked about the idea of having the children not believe other stories they were told, but that was in passing. It wasn’t the reason they chose not to do it, but something he considered as an afterthought.

Will they see Jill Duggar’s family?

So far, it appeared as though Jill Duggar hadn’t been a part of the Duggar festivities.

They discussed their plans to attend the Christmas program at church. Jill shared a photo on Instagram of the family earlier today.

On Christmas morning, they celebrate as a family of four. They open gifts and enjoy the time together. Typically, they have lunch or dinner with family later in the day.

Derick’s family will be having a get-together, which they have planned. As for gifts, they buy for everyone in his family because it isn’t large. There was also discussion about the Duggars and Jill revealed that the guys draw names and buy for the guys, the women do the same, and then the kids all draw from the little girls and little boys.

As for whether Jill will be seeing her family or if there were plans for that to happen, it remains unclear. So far, there haven’t been photos shared of her being present at either the ugly sweater party or the Duggar girls’ party.

After a year of ups and downs, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appear to be happy with where they are at. They are building new traditions and enjoying time together as a family of four.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.