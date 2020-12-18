John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show off ‘ugly sweater’ photos, Grace Duggar shines

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett showed off photos of their attire for the Duggars’ ugly sweater party.

The couple and their baby girl, Grace Duggar, were dressed to the nines in their ugly Christmas sweater apparel.

Not only were fans commenting on their great “costumes,” but they also noticed how adorable little Grace is with her parents.

Grace Duggar steals the show

As in most of her previous photos, Grace Duggar is the talk of the comment section. She is one of the most adorable Duggar grandchildren and Counting On fans can’t get over how adorable she is.

Both John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were dressed in appropriate attire for the ugly sweater party. Little Grace had on a festive headband with her little outfit.

If you swipe to the second photo, the little one is hamming it up for the camera while in her mom’s arms. She was changed into Christmas pajamas and her look stole the scene.

Even though she is just weeks away from her first birthday, Grace Duggar is already one of the most popular Duggars.

What have John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

Aside from attending the Duggar ugly sweater party, Abbie Grace Burnett also celebrated with the Duggar women for their girls’ Christmas party.

She and Grace Duggar met up at Joy-Anna Duggar’s home and spent the day decorating wreaths, enjoying food, and a gift exchange. Without any boys, it was all about the Duggar women that day.

It is likely they are also filming a new season of Counting On. Both John-David Duggar and Abbie were in Texas for Justin Duggar’s engagement party. It is likely that they will be part of the wedding party, or at least John-David will be.

Neither Abbie nor John have been vocal about their thoughts on the show, and so far, they continue to film. With Claire Spivey’s mom, Hilary, confirming they filmed for the show, a new season is what Counting On fans have been waiting on.

An update on Grace Duggar is also needed. She will be celebrating her first birthday, and that is going to be a big deal for the couple. Abbie had a tough labor with her little girl, and now, they have nearly been parents for a year.

As the holiday season approaches, it is clear that Grace Duggar is going to be the star of the family photos from here on out.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.