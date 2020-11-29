The Duggar family has grown since they were introduced to the world of reality TV.

Jim Bob and Michelle have welcomed many grandchildren over the years.

As 2020 winds down, some Counting On viewers may be wondering how many grandchildren the Duggars have.

How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2020?

Last week, Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child. Little Evangeline Jo Vuolo is the last little one to be born this year.

With her birth, there are 19 grandchildren for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They have added seven new little ones since the beginning of 2019, and already there is one more due in 2021.

If you count the losses the families have experienced, the total number of grandchildren would jump to 23. Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Jinger Duggar have all experienced losses in their journey to motherhood.

Currently, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are the only ones who have announced a baby due in 2021.

So for now, the Duggar grandbaby count for 2020 is officially 19.

Which couples could be expecting in 2021?

There is speculation that Lauren Swanson may be expecting another little one and possibly Jessa Duggar, though neither has confirmed they are pregnant.

Anna Duggar typically welcomes a baby every two years or so, which means she and Josh Duggar could be welcoming another little one in 2021. Their littlest one just celebrated her first birthday.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are coming up on their little one’s first birthday in January. While they haven’t been too forthcoming with how many children they want, it was clear that they weren’t going to have a brood as big as the Duggars.

Recently, Justin Duggar got engaged to Claire Spivey. It is presumed there will be a wedding soon.

If they follow the trend of some of his siblings, the couple could fall pregnant with a honeymoon baby. They are still incredibly young, though. Their plans may be different than some of the other Duggars who have decided to marry and start families immediately.

It has been a year of a lot of ups and downs, including several changes for the Duggars. 2020 brought three new Duggar grandchildren into the world, bringing Jim Bob and Michelle’s total to 19.

With more children growing up and starting their own families, the number is expected to grow faster in the coming years.

For now, they are enjoying their 19th grandchild born to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.