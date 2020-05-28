Duggar miscarriages: Which Counting On stars had them and when?

Jinger Duggar announcing her pregnancy after a miscarriage last year has sparked curiosity among Counting On fans. During some of the most recent seasons, it seems that loss has plagued several of the Duggar women.

The term rainbow baby is used for a child who is born after a loss. It could be due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or anything else that would cause a mother to lose her baby.

Many of the babies born in recent months are rainbow babies, and Jinger will add hers later this year.

Which Duggar women have suffered miscarriages?

Michelle Duggar suffered two miscarriages throughout her life.

The first one was early on when she and Jim Bob Duggar were newly married. They believe that birth control caused the miscarriage, which is part of the reason they advocate against using it.

After Josie was born, Michelle Duggar suffered another loss.

She announced they were expecting yet another child, but just a month later, the couple announced a miscarriage. This was in 2011. Jubilee was the name they gave the baby they lost.

Anna Duggar also suffered a miscarriage.

Between Mackynzie and Michael, she fell pregnant. Unfortunately, she lost the baby in 2010. Anna went on to talk about the ordeal on television, revealing that it was a difficult time for the couple.

Currently, she shares six children with Josh Duggar.

Lauren Swanson was the next Duggar woman to reveal she had a miscarriage. This was all caught while filming.

She and Josiah Duggar got pregnant quickly after they married, but just days after announcing the news to family, Lauren miscarried. She talked a lot about it on camera, and her emotions were incredibly raw.

Six months ago, she and Josiah Duggar welcomed their rainbow baby.

Joy-Anna Duggar was next in line. She revealed that she lost her daughter, Annabell Elise, at 20-weeks gestation. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth had gone in for an ultrasound and found out the baby girl had passed.

This was a tough time for the Duggar girl, who was pregnant with several of her sisters-in-law and would have had her baby girl with three of them.

Currently, she is expecting her rainbow baby in August.

Earlier today, Jinger Duggar announced that she experienced a miscarriage last year. It will be shown on Counting On as they told her family as well.

Details surrounding when it happened or how far along she was weren’t spelled out, but she is currently expecting her rainbow baby this November.

Will Counting On show the heartbreak?

It looks like the upcoming season will address Jinger Duggar’s situation. It was part of the show, and the announcement was made during one of the family fun nights.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out.

Now, Jinger Duggar is basking in the glow of pregnancy again as she revealed another girl is on the way for the couple.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.