Is Lauren Swanson pregnant? Counting On wife disappears from social media

Lauren Swanson hasn’t been on social media in over a month. With Bella’s first birthday coming up, there are a lot of questions about where the Duggar wife has gone.

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar shared some photos of her two little ones and Bella Duggar. She tagged Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar’s Instagram handle in the post, but Lauren wasn’t pictured in any of the photos.

Where did Lauren Swanson go?

Speculation is that Lauren Swanson may be expecting again. She hasn’t popped up on social media at all, and that is a telltale sign that a baby bump may be visible.

It isn’t too farfetched to think she is pregnant again. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar announced they were expecting another little one a few weeks ago after welcoming Addison last November just days apart from Lauren welcoming Bella.

The photos of the kids Joy-Anna shared during Lauren’s absence from social media was odd. There was one of her with her kids, but Bella was in a photo with Gideon and that was it.

The two sisters-in-law are close, especially after they both experienced miscarriages and leaned on each other. Bella and Evelyn Mae are rainbow babies.

Will Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar continue to film Counting On?

Both Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar did film with the family last season. They appeared during the video calls and shared their birth story when welcoming Bella as well.

There was an obvious difference between them and some of the other couples, though. When it was time for the Duggar family to see the baby, they chose to keep things at a safe distance. They welcomed Bella during flu season and Lauren and Josiah chose to keep everything at bay.

As far as the holidays go, it will be interesting to see if Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar will be headed to the Duggar compound to spend time with the whole family. They appear to be one couple who spend time away from the family as well. The Swansons are also active in the picture and they are good friends with the Duggars and the Caldwells.

Currently, Counting On has not been officially renewed, but it is likely that TLC will have at least one more season of the show with Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey courting and at least two more grandchildren on the way.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.