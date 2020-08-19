Kendra Caldwell pregnant with third child: When is the Counting On star due?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are expecting their third child!

The Counting On couple will welcome their new addition in February 2021.

Pregnancy announcement

Us Weekly confirmed the heavily-speculated pregnancy. Kendra Caldwell sparked pregnancy rumors last month when she failed to appear in photos at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower.

Recently, Kendra celebrated her 22nd birthday by going to dinner with Joseph Duggar. Their photos were adorable, and Kendra was able to share pictures without giving her surprise away. Based on how she posed, some Counting On fans believed she was expecting again.

In the photos that were taken for their pregnancy announcement, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were each holding one of their babies with signs that said “Boys 1” and “Girls 1.” The new little one will be the tiebreaker when he or she arrives early next year.

On track to a big family

As Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar gear up to welcome their third child, they are moving up the ranks in the family. They will now be tied with Jessa and Ben for the second-largest family among the Duggar children, with only Josh and Anna beating them out.

There has been a lot of talk about Kendra and Joseph following in the footsteps of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She is at an age where she could continue to have children for at least the next decade, possibly two. At the pace they are welcoming children, they may have Josh and Anna beat in the next couple of years.

Garrett Duggar was a honeymoon baby and was welcomed in June 2018. Addison Duggar was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and was born in November 2019. Now, Kendra will be welcoming her third baby early next year.

Currently, Kendra is the only new pregnancy for the Duggar family that will result in a 2021 baby. Joy-Anna Duggar will welcome her baby girl any day now and Jinger Duggar is due with her second baby in November.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have a growing list of grandchildren. At this point, they nearly have more grandchildren than children. Next year, the number of their children’s children will surpass the 19 that made the family famous.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.