Kendra Caldwell has Counting On fans praising her after sharing trendy new photos

Kendra Caldwell just celebrated her 22nd birthday and she looks better than ever!

After welcoming two children in under two years, Kendra is looking amazing. She shared photos of herself with her husband, Joseph Duggar, and she is glowing!

Counting On fans gush over Kendra Caldwell

The comments on the photos shared by Kendra Caldwell are filled with positivity. Many have noticed how she has lost weight since welcoming Addison back in November. Kendra has bounced back and she looks happier than ever.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Some commenters even noticed how Kendra looks adoringly at Joseph Duggar. The couple has been through a lot in the short time they’ve been married, and adding two children into the mix was new for both of them. They both come from big families, so it is likely there will be more babies added to their growing family.

There has been some concern about Kendra and her health in recent weeks. She was missing from Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower. That was noted and Counting On fans even asked where she was. Michelle Duggar promised Kendra was fine, and these photos from her birthday prove that is the case.

Celebrating Kendra Caldwell’s glow up

When Counting On viewers first met Kendra Caldwell, she was more homely than some of the other Duggar women. She wasn’t unattractive, but she was very plain. Things have definitely changed since her introduction.

Kendra is a perfect fit for Joseph Duggar and it looks like he brings the best out in her.

Read More Kendra Caldwell slammed over Garrett’s untied shoes on playground

The transformation Kendra has gone through has been amazing. She had a major glow up since joining Counting On and followers are noticing. She has upped her style game, and in the birthday photos she shared, she is dressed trendy. Kendra was all dolled up for her special day, which got a lot of attention.

Looking at Kendra and Joseph together tells the story of their love. There has been speculation she may be expecting their third child, though nothing has been confirmed. The positions they were in for the photos aren’t front-facing, which leaves room for even more speculation. A baby bump isn’t noticeably present, but if she is early on, it may not be visible yet.

For now, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are still being featured on Counting On. There is a delay in what is airing by about eight months. As they continue their lives together, there will be many more memories.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.