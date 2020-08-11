Kendra Caldwell returns to social media, gets slammed for not social distancing

Kendra Caldwell returned to social media yesterday with a slew of photos from a day out on the lake with family.

None of the photos shared of Kendra were taken full-length, though. There has been heavy speculation she is expecting her third child with Joseph Duggar and those photos added fuel to the already-growing fire.

Kendra Caldwell slammed for not social distancing

While many of the comments on the post gushed about how cute Addison was in the laundry basket on the boat, there was one that stood out. The commenter called out Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar for not social distancing.

Not only were Kendra, Joseph, and their kids on the boat, but also along for the ride were Kendra’s father, some of her siblings, and James Duggar. They have continued to hang out around family since the beginning. The couple was called out for seeing the Caldwells earlier this year.

The commenter said, in part, “Everyone is concerned about the life jacket and not the fact all the members of the Duggars are out with others , huge groups of friends etc in all these various family posts and then hanging out with one another again.”

Is Kendra Caldwell pregnant again?

Last month, Kendra Caldwell wasn’t shown in any of the photos from Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower. This raised some concern among Counting On fans about her well-being. The Duggar family account assured fans that Kendra was doing well, though.

After further examination, several fans commented about her absence from social media. It had been weeks since she posted anything, and that jumpstarted the pregnancy speculation.

Her return with photos that are only from the chest up is suspicious. Garrett and Addison Duggar are roughly 18 months apart, so Kendra being pregnant wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. Counting On fans know both of her births have been tough, but neither had complications like some of the other Duggar women.

An official announcement has yet to be made, but it is likely Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are waiting for the perfect time. With Counting On winding down for the season, they may do something ahead of the season finale. Jim Bob Duggar and the network typically coordinate these things.

If Kendra isn’t pregnant, Counting On fans will be shocked.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.