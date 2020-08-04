Kendra Caldwell nearly passes out while laboring, Counting On episode features Addison’s birth

Kendra Caldwell is the focus of tonight’s all-new Counting On. She is ready to deliver Addison Duggar — but things aren’t going easy for the young Duggar wife.

Counting On fans got to see Addison’s birth special last fall, but this time, it is included in a full-length episode. As Kendra gets ready to deliver, things get complicated.

Tough labor for Kendra Caldwell

Even though Kendra Caldwell had been aware of what labor would be like, she wasn’t prepared for the amount of pain this time around. Things began slowly for her, but once she went into the transition part of the process, it was intense.

Joseph Duggar called his mom, Michelle Duggar, and his mother-in-law, Christina Caldwell. There was some concern about how Kendra was dealing with the pain. At one point, they were worried she was going to pass out from the pain. Her labor with Addison Duggar was more intense than with Garrett.

The doctor was at another hospital delivering, so when it came time for Kendra Caldwell to push, she was asked to wait. Upon another assessment, the nurses decided they would catch little Addison, and so she was born. It was just after 5:30 in the morning when she made her grand entrance and Kendra was able to get some relief.

More kids for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar

Currently, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are the parents to two little ones. Garrett is two years old and Addison will be coming up on her first birthday in November.

This couple is the one who Counting On fans think may rival Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with the number of children they have. Garrett and Addison were born less than two years apart, and Kendra is still quite young. They haven’t discussed how many children they want publicly, but both were a part of large families growing up.

There is some speculation that Kendra Caldwell may be expecting her third child already. She wasn’t seen at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower, which prompted some concern from Counting On fans. They were assured she was fine, which sparked curiosity about why she wasn’t pictured with the other Duggar women.

So far, there hasn’t been a denial or confirmation. Typically, a pregnancy announcement coincides with a new season or at the end of a season. Counting On is currently airing, so in the next few weeks, there may be an answer about whether or not Kendra is expecting a new little one.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.