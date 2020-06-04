Will Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have the biggest family?

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell may be the next Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They are working hard on growing their brood, with two kids already under their belt.

The couple got married in 2017 and fell pregnant almost immediately. They currently have a little boy and a little girl.

If things continue to trend the way they have, there is no telling how many kids Joe and Kendra will wind up with.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Will Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have a bunch of kids?

Garrett Duggar was born in June 2018. He will celebrate his second birthday next week. Addison was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and born in November 2019.

With their children being roughly 18 months apart, they are ahead of some of the other Duggar couples.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see them follow in Jim Bob and Michelle’s footsteps if Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar continue down this road. They are still young, with plenty of childbearing years ahead of them.

While the couple hasn’t specified a number, it looks like a big family is in the cards. Kendra Caldwell hasn’t had any traumatic births like some of the other Duggar women, so there isn’t fear or medicine stopping her.

They will likely have a big family, if not the biggest family, compared to some of the other married Duggars.

Will Joseph Duggar be able to support a big family?

There have been some questions about how Joseph Duggar will be able to support a big family. Aside from filming Counting On, it looks like he is a realtor.

Real estate is a family business, so it wasn’t shocking to learn he was following in his father’s footsteps.

Money doesn’t seem to be a big issue for the Duggar family.

While Derick Dillard has made claims about Jim Bob Duggar not paying the kids for Counting On, none of the others who are filming seem to be echoing his claims.

With two little ones, it isn’t shocking that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell aren’t all over social media. She is busy dealing with a toddler and a growing baby.

Addison was one of the Duggar grandchildren born during the baby boom. The first of the group turned one last month, and the remaining girls will celebrate in November and January.

It looks like Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell may be on track for their generation’s biggest Duggar family.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.