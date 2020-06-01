Joseph Duggar career: How does he support Kendra Caldwell and kids?

Joseph Duggar worked on the family car lot alongside his brothers Josh and Josiah Duggar. Now that it closed, there have been questions about what he is doing to support his growing family.

Real estate has also been a family business.

Grandma Mary Duggar and both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were licensed at one point or another, which helped them add to their collection of properties in Arkansas.

Now, it looks like Joseph Duggar is getting in on the action.

Social media isn’t for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell

While several of the other married Duggar siblings have moved toward sponsored posts and social media content, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell haven’t found success on the same platforms.

Instead of following the herd, Joseph has decided to work in real estate. He hasn’t yet publicly discussed being an agent. He was listed as the buyer’s agent on Grandma Mary Duggar’s house that sold.

As far as other properties go, it is unclear how many he is involved with.

Marketing himself and Kendra Caldwell on social media hasn’t worked out well for the couple.

Several of the photos shared have been overrun with criticism. From Garrett playing with Addison while she was in the car seat to Garrett running around with his shoes untied, the mom-shaming followers came out in full force.

With social media not a viable option, it looks like real estate is a better fit. Joseph Duggar needs something else with the car lot gone; this may be the perfect fit for him and the growing family he and Kendra Caldwell are raising.

What’s next for the couple?

Counting On is returning at the end of the month. Viewers finally get to see some of what has happened with Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

Addison was born in November 2019 as part of the Duggar baby boom, and some of Kendra’s pregnancy and delivery will air during the new season.

Her birth special aired after she gave birth, but some of the footage will play out again when the show returns later this month.

As his family continues to grow, Joseph Duggar will need to figure out a career to support Kendra Caldwell and their children. With the car lot gone, it looks like being a real estate agent is the next logical choice.

Counting On returns on Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.