Is Kendra Caldwell pregnant? Here’s why Counting On fans think she is

Kendra Caldwell hasn’t been on social media recently. Her lack of attendance at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower got fans wondering where the Counting On wife is and what she is up to.

Her absence was especially suspect given her close relationship with Joy-Anna and the other sisters-in-law. Kendra and Joseph Duggar weren’t social distancing in the beginning, so why would they be now?

Counting On fan suggests Kendra Caldwell may be expecting

After noticing that Kendra Caldwell was missing from the baby shower photos, one Counting On fan asked about her. The Duggar family account insisted she was doing “great,” but another fan wanted to know if she was expecting.

The eagle-eyed fan said, “I’m thinking she’s pregnant!!! She hasn’t been on her insta in over 18 weeks.” Kendra hasn’t been too big on social media, only popping on to share photos of her kids. The last time she was in a photo on Instagram was back on April 2, which was 16 weeks ago. There was a second birthday post on June 8 for Garrett Duggar, but Kendra did not appear in any of the photos.

If she is expecting, this would be her third child in as many years. Kendra Caldwell got pregnant right after marrying Joseph Duggar. Since then, she welcomed Garrett in 2018 and Addison in 2019. She had her first children nearly back to back, so speculation she might be expecting again isn’t far-fetched.

Avoiding photos may be purposeful, especially if she is showing already. Kendra showed quickly with Addison, so a third baby might be even more noticeable even earlier than her second baby. If they are holding out an announcement until the end of the season, Kendra may have been instructed to sit out of the social media spotlight until Jim Bob Duggar is ready for the news to be made public.

Addison’s birth on Counting On

Next week on Counting On, Kendra Caldwell will be featured as she goes into labor and delivers Addison Duggar. While the special aired last year shortly after her birth, the network has chosen to include it in the new season as well.

Everything viewers have seen so far was filmed last fall. There are still more episodes to come, but the next in the lineup features Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s little girl’s debut. Lauren Swanson also gave birth around the same time and that is also expected to be shown as well.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.