Josiah Duggar taps out of labor stimulation during childbirth class with Lauren Swanson

Josiah and John-David Duggar got the shock of their lives when they attended a childbirth class with Abbie Grace Burnett and Lauren Swanson.

Counting On fans will soon get to see the two Duggar brothers experience what it’s like to be pregnant. Not only did they find out how uncomfortable pregnancy can be, but they also experienced the pain of childbirth with a device that simulates the feeling of contractions.

Duggar men get a reality check on Counting On

During a clip from an upcoming of Counting On, Josiah and John-David squirm in discomfort. The men attended a class with their wives focusing on pregnancy and childbirth. Jim Bob Duggar revealed in a confessional that he had taken a similar class that opened his eyes to how much his wife went through and taught him to cherish her even more.

The instructor gave all of the wives in the class a device that controls the contractions their husband feel. Both Abbie Grace Burnett and Lauren Swanson begin shocking their husbands with the electrical pulses that simulate contractions. It was intense for the Duggar men, but it appears that they took the pain in stride.

As “contractions” began to intensify, Josiah Duggar ripped off the device that was attached to his abdomen. He tapped out when he had enough, which appeared to be early on. Lauren Swanson laughed about it, but some Counting On fans may not see the humor in it as he just quit without finishing the experiment.

What else is coming up on Counting On?

Filming for the new season began last summer in the wake of Grandma Mary Duggar’s death. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo headed off to California and some of the Duggar daughters-in-law were still pregnant.

Fans were able to watch both Abbie Grace Burnett and Lauren Swanson’s birth specials already. They are currently pregnant in the season, which is nearly a year behind real time.

There was also some self-shot footage that was taken while in quarantine. Jana Duggar helped to make masks for the family with her siblings. Many of the married Duggar kids stayed away from the big house, and the family nights were moved online.

It looks like the pregnancies will be a strong focus of the current season. The clip of Josiah and John-David Duggar is one for the books, and will likely be talked about for months to come.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.