Counting On: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo talk about watching their miscarriage on TLC show

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are talking about watching their miscarriage take place on the new season of Counting On.

Ahead of the Tuesday night premiere, Jeremy and Jinger dished about the TLC show’s upcoming season to Entertainment Tonight. There are a lot of emotions for the couple while reliving the devastating time.

The miscarriage is one storyline, but the couple promised lots of good times as well. One thing fans won’t see on Counting On Season 11 is the Duggar’s on lockdown. The reality TV show finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

However, Jeremy did tell ET that the couple is doing the best they can in quarantine. Jinger spilled that it has given them more chances to zoom chat with her famous family. They both agree it is a unique time for them and their nearly two-year-old daughter Felicity.

Reliving the miscarriage

Jinger revealed that the season would feature the couple announcing to her family that she is pregnant. The sadness of losing the little one also plays out. It will be an emotional rollercoaster.

“Definitely watching that show there will be a lot of emotions that will come back up just seeing that again. I think though we are looking forward to the joys now of having a new little one on the way,” Jinger shared with the entertainment show.

Jinger is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Their baby girl is due in November, which will mark one year since Jinger’s miscarriage.

What else can fans expect from Counting On?

Jinger’s miscarriage is going to be shown during a pivotal episode in the season. However, the show will also feature Jeremy and Jinger settling into their new home in Los Angeles.

Jinger is not the only Duggar family member expecting a baby right now. Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child in August. The baby girl joins big brother Gideon, age 2.

Throughout filming the new season, there were a slew of pregnancies and babies born. Jinger said baby girls have taken over the family. Proud grandma Michelle Duggar is excited about the growing family, which continues to get bigger each year.

The reality TV stars felt that it was imperative to share their story to help others coping with the same thing. It isn’t going to be pretty, but at least it will be honest.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.