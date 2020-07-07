Counting On fans gush over Jessa Duggar’s video of Ivy Jane singing Happy Birthday

Counting On fans are gushing over the video of Jessa Duggar Seewald’s daughter, Ivy Jane, singing happy Birthday.

The proud mama shared the footage to put a smile on fans’ faces ahead of the Season 11 premiere of the hit TLC show. It worked too because the little girl brought joy to so many of Jessa’s Instagram followers.

Ivy Jane is a social media star

Jessa is not shy about sharing her family life on social media. She is a Duggar, after all. They earned their claim to fame via reality television.

The famous family is gearing up for the next generation to take over the spotlight at some point. One of the most popular of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s grandchildren is 13-month-old Ivy Jane.

The latest video footage shows the little girl singing Happy Birthday to herself. Ivy Jane is relishing in the moment until she realizes mom, Jessa, is filming her. Then shy mode kicks in, making the clip even more adorable.

“If you need something to put a smile on your face this evening, watch this 13-month-old sing happy birthday to herself. And then the shy face at the end when she realized I was videoing her,” Jessa captioned the video.

To be fair, all of Jessa’s children are adorable and earn quite the props from fans. However, nothing melts hearts more than a toddler singing, especially when they think no one is looking.

Fans gush over Ivy Jane

The Counting On star shared the video to make people smile amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jessa did just that with the clip too. The comments made it clear that the post and footage were just what they needed during such a challenging time.

Fans wasted no time populating the comments section to praise the toddler. People were impressed with how well the little one sang. They expressed Ivy Jane’s language skills were so advanced for her age.

One user even declared Ivy Jane the cutest Duggar grandchild, with many agreeing but calling Gideon the second cutest.

Although Jessa’s social media posts often bring out the haters and draw criticism, this time, there was nothing but love for the mother of three. Jessa and husband Ben Seewald are also parents to two sons, Spurgeon and Henry.

As of May, Jessa Duggar Seewald fans know Ivy Jane, all of sudden loves singing.

Perhaps fans will get to see more of the little girl’s talent during the upcoming season of Counting On. Jessa did reveal Henry’s speech journey is featured, so maybe Ivy’s singing will be too.

Counting On premieres on Tuesday, July 7, at 8/7c on TLC.