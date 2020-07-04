Jessa Duggar shares update on son Henry’s speech delay ahead of Counting On Season 11 premiere

Jessa Duggar Seewald has shared on update on son Henry’s speech ahead of the Counting On Season 11 premiere.

She is preparing fans for an exciting season of the hit TLC show, full of family updates, and life during the coronavirus pandemic. Jessa doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing her life on reality television or social media. That includes the ups and downs of parenthood.

Henry’s speech journey

In an interview with US Weekly, Jessa opened up about Henry’s speech progression. The 3-year-old had a slower start to language development.

Jessa revealed her little boy is catching up, after several speech evaluations with specialists and visits to a speech pathologist.

“Henry had had some speech delays. He wasn’t really talking when he turned 2, but you’ll see some of that speech journey of his this season and just how he’s developing and growing,” she expressed to the magazine.

The proud mama admitted Henry was never behind developmentally. He simply struggled with learning to talk.

A visit to the family’s ear, nose, and throat doctor showed Henry did not suffer from hearing loss. It was at that point the little boy started seeing a speech pathologist. Jessa declares since he started seeing a speech pathologist, Henry has been thriving.

Jessa and Ben are grateful parents

Counting On fans saw Jessa first share Henry’s speech delays in an episode last season. Jessa and her husband Ben made it clear they know each child is different.

However, Henry struggled to communicate what he wanted to his parents. Jessa shared he did a lot of pointing and grunting.

She praised her husband’s level head while they helped Henry. Ben remained calm while she was the worrier. Thankfully, Henry is doing better, and the proud parents believe he is back on track.

“It is a huge encouragement for us as parents, because we were nervous for quite a while, thinking, ‘I guess you’re going to catch up.’ So he had an evaluation when he turned three. And so that’s exciting,” Jessa revealed.

The new season of Counting On will hit airwaves in a couple of days. Jessa Duggar shared that Henry’s speech journey will play out onscreen.

Fans will be assured Henry is fine. There was concern over his health when Henry was missing from a Father’s Day photo Jessa shared on Instagram honoring Ben Seewald. She let fans know her son was napping at the time the picture was taken.

Counting On premieres on Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.