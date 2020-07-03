Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald talk adoption: Will their fourth child be adopted?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are looking to expand their family. They are considering adoption for their fourth child.

The couple has talked about adoption over and over again as something they would like to be a part of their lives. Jessa adored growing up in a big family. That might also be in the cards for her and Ben.

Adoption is on the brain for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

With three children of their own, Jessa and Ben are considering adding to their family once again. Adoption is something they are considering.

They have not gone to an agency or anything like that just yet. However, but they have talked to others who have been through it to get some insight.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jessa talked about how “cool” it would be to have an adopted child grow up with her kids. She also mentioned waiting until her children were grown to adopt, but that doesn’t seem to be the way she and Ben are leaning.

Whether baby number four will be a biological child or adopted child remains to be seen.

They have not moved forward with the process, though, it appears that it is something they have talked about in-depth. Jessa Duggar revealed that adoption had weighed on her heart since before she and Ben even got married.

What have Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald been up to?

Last year, Jessa Duggar welcomed her third child, Ivy Jane Seewald, into the world a few weeks early.

The baby girl was born on Grandma Mary Duggar’s birthday, which would prove to be a blessing just a few weeks later.

Ivy Jane just celebrated her first birthday. Jessa and Ben Seewald had been busy filming Counting On and participating in the Duggar quarantine special, as well.

A lot has changed in a year for the couple. They welcomed their daughter, lost Jessa’s grandma unexpectedly, welcomed more Duggar cousins into the family, and now, the coronavirus pandemic has changed things completely.

It appears that Jessa and Ben have adjusted to their new normal now. As they plan for the future, adoption has been a hot topic.

While they are exploring all of their options and getting insight, the couple is leaning toward at least one of their children being adopted.

It isn’t easy, but they both believe it will be worth it.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.