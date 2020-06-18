Counting On fans want Jessa Duggar to fix up Jana Duggar like she did for Jinger

Jinger Duggar shared an Instagram post talking about how Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald brought Jeremy Vuolo into her life. While it was sweet, several Counting On fans overlooked that and went on to ask about Jana Duggar.

Watching and waiting for a courting announcement from Jana has become a sport. Every time a new season of Counting On is released, viewers tune in to see whether the eldest Duggar daughter is finally courting, or if she has at least met someone worth courting.

When will Jana Duggar court?

The million-dollar Duggar question is — when will Jana Duggar court? She is the last Duggar daughter of adult age who has not yet been married off and started a family. The next daughter in line is still a teenager, leaving Jana or one of her brothers to be the next one to walk down the aisle.

Rumors have been all over for years about Jana and her love life. From speculation she is gay to a courtship with Lawson Bates, there is never a shortage of theories. Jana helps a lot with the younger children, which is why some believe she is still at home. Without her, managing all of the kids would be tough at best.

On the new season of Counting On, Jana Duggar is put on the spot about whether she is courting or wants to have a boyfriend by the woman doing her hair. As Abbie Grace Burnett looks on, the reality star talks about it. Later in a confessional, she also discusses her relationship status.

Fans want Jana Duggar to be fixed up. On Jinger Duggar’s post, several chimed in hoping for the reality star to find someone to spend her life with. They want to see her married with children like the rest of her sisters.

Will Jessa Duggar help Jana find someone?

At this point, it would be nice to see Jessa Duggar help Jana find someone. It worked out for when she did it for Jinger, so doing the same for her older sister would be perfect.

Finding someone who will fit with Jana may not be an easy task. Jessa got lucky with the matchmaking between Jinger and Jeremy. Can she do it again for her oldest sister?

Hopefully, this season gives viewers a chance to see what is going on with Jana Duggar and her love life.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.