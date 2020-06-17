Jessa Duggar gets snarky after follower notices bumps on Ivy Jane’s head

Jessa Duggar is constantly judged for parenting decisions and how her children look. Her most recent video of Ivy Jane was no exception.

In the video shared by the Counting On star, one follower noticed that Ivy Jane had bumps on her head. The comment caught the attention of Jessa, who wasn’t afraid to respond.

Why does Ivy Jane have bumps on her head?

Ivy Jane just celebrated her first birthday last month. Jessa Duggar caught her on video singing the birthday song in her adorable voice. Counting On fans always gush over the Seewald baby girl, but there’s always one that makes a snide remark.

A follower commented on the bumps on Ivy’s head. The comment garnered a few likes, but Jessa was quick to respond. The reality star said, “Mosquito bites from playing outside. Bless her.”

A mama bear mentality has been instilled in Jessa Duggar. She has no problem clapping back at followers who comment about her parenting or how her children look. There is no stopping her once she has been called out, especially when it comes to anything about her babies.

What is Jessa Duggar up to now?

With Counting On returning in just a few weeks, things are beginning to get busy. She has shared a lot of what has been happening in her life. From YouTube videos to photos of adventures, Jessa Duggar has been good at keeping followers up to date.

It has been a whole year since Ivy Jane was born. She is the first little girl for Jessa and Ben Seewald. Ivy was also the first Duggar granddaughter born during the 2019 baby boom. After her, there were four more little girls added by the women who were all pregnant at the same time.

During the upcoming season of Counting On, viewers will get to see Ivy Jane grow up. It was filmed last fall and some throughout the winter months.

The coronavirus pandemic forced some of the footage to be self-shot as seen on the trailer, but a lot of the moments were also filmed ahead of the country being shut down.

Keeping busy is something Jessa Duggar excels at. She has been building her brand and working hard to introduce the world to her style of parenting while raising three little ones.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.