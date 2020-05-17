Jinger Duggar reveals that Felicity is a fashionista, Jessa Duggar calls sister ‘classy’

Jinger Duggar insists that Felicity is already a fashionista. The toddler will turn two in July, and already has opinions regarding what she wears.

The Counting On star shared a photo of herself dressing little Felicity Vuolo. In the caption, she revealed that her daughter is giving her input about her wardrobe. Jinger says that her daughter even follows her to the closet to help pick out what she will be wearing.

Jessa Duggar calls Jinger classy

On the Instagram post, Jessa Duggar chimed in about Felicity’s wardrobe being classy. She said, “Her wardrobe is so classy, just like her Mama’s.”

The two sisters are thick as thieves. Jessa even went to visit Jinger Duggar shortly after Christmas last year. She brought Ivy Jane along to meet Felicity, and the photos shared were adorable.

Felicity is almost two and already has an eye for fashion. Jinger Duggar is the one Duggar child who has taken a stance on style. She was wearing pants before anyone else and has stepped up her game since moving to Los Angeles. From pants to blonde hair, the California girl has come alive in her. Now, it looks like her daughter is following suit.

Will Felicity follow in Jinger’s footsteps?

As of now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the most mainstream Duggar couple. They still follow rules, but they are more relaxed when it comes to wardrobe and experiences.

Moving to the West Coast was a big deal, especially for a girl who had grown up in Arkansas, and was sheltered her entire life.

In July, Felicity will celebrate her second birthday. She hasn’t grown up with all of her cousins like some of the other Duggar grandchildren have. While there have been visits by some members of the family to visit Jinger Duggar, many of them have not yet made the trip. Felicity is only interacting with her mom and dad, with some Facetime happening with her extended family.

If Felicity’s opinions are any indication, it looks like the toddler could be following in her mom’s fashionista footsteps. Jinger Duggar constantly makes headlines for her clothing choices and appearance changes. She went from following all of the Duggar’s strict rules to having some freedom to choose for herself.

It’ll be just a few short years before Felicity will be running around and choosing her entire wardrobe by herself. For now, Jinger Duggar is enjoying the time spent with her toddler baby girl.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.