Jinger Duggar shares facts about herself, reveals Felicity may follow in her footsteps

Jinger Duggar hopped on Instagram to share six facts about herself. While some of them were known, there is one that makes her unique among her group of siblings.

The Counting On star revealed she is the only one in her family who is left-handed. Out of all the Duggar siblings, that is Jinger’s unique trait that sets her apart from the group.

It looks like Felicity may have her mama’s genes because Jinger revealed that her daughter also favors her left side.

Fun facts about Jinger

Earlier today, Jinger Duggar shared six fun facts about herself for fans and asked them to respond with some facts about them. She talked about being able to ride a unicycle and loving black licorice.

She also mentioned she loves puzzles, which is what she was doing in the picture that accompanied her facts. Not only does Jinger play the piano, but she also can play the harp. It isn’t her main thing, but playing the basics is on the list of things the reality star can do.

Being left-handed was the most interesting fact of the six. Some of what she mentioned is common knowledge, especially among her followers.

Jinger has shared a lot of her life on social media. Her move from the Duggar compound to living with Jeremy Vuolo has transformed her.

What is Jinger Duggar up to during quarantine?

While they have been under a stay-at-home order, Jinger Duggar has been keeping fans updated on what she and Jeremy Vuolo have been doing to keep themselves busy.

The couple has shared videos answering questions from fans, and they most recently played a game of “would you rather” with each other.

That garnered some attention because followers thought Jeremy was being too controlling when questioning Jinger about her answers. The stir even caused a delay in when the second part of their video was posted.

There has been speculation that Jinger Duggar may be expecting again, though no confirmation yet. She may be waiting to announce if there is a baby, and if there isn’t, she will remain quiet as the speculation typically helps to drive popularity. Fans have been hoping Jinger will continue to update, especially since the show isn’t airing right now.

Social media has been an outlet for Jinger, even if she doesn’t always get positive responses.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.