Is Josiah Duggar a rebel like Jinger Duggar? Lauren Swanson brought in to settle him down

Is Josiah Duggar the male version of Jinger Duggar? It looks like he may be the male rebel in the family, aside from Josh Duggar, of course.

Josiah has always been a bit more adventurous and outspoken, but did he give his parents a run for their money where the rules are concerned? It looks like he may be wilder than anyone thought.

Will Lauren Swanson calm Josiah Duggar down?

The second time might be the charm for Josiah. He originally courted Marjorie Jackson, but the two split up in 2015 – right around the time Josh Duggar’s molestation and cheating scandals surfaced. It was thought that her parents didn’t want the attention that would be coming if she remained linked to the Duggar family, but that may not have been the case.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, they have an exclusive source that revealed that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar reportedly had an arranged marriage. Jim Bob Duggar wanted to marry off Josiah to try and calm him down, and he went to Dwain Swanson.

Lauren Swanson has grown up in a similar family, but they are less strict than the Duggars on some things. She allegedly had some say in wanting to enter into a courtship with Josiah Duggar, but their fathers had agreed as well.

It is believed that Jim Bob Duggar was worried that Josiah would be out of control and rebel too far. The parents had reportedly been having trouble with him using social media and doing things that would look bad for the family.

Is the Lauren and Josiah marriage built to last?

Becoming parents in November has brought Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson close together. The two experienced a miscarriage with their first pregnancy and shared their journey with the world on Counting On.

They welcomed their daughter, Bella Milagro, last fall and have been basking in the glory of their new family. There hasn’t been a lot of social media activity for the couple recently – only a few photos here and there of their growing baby girl.

There has been some speculation that the couple may not end up together forever. The source revealed that they do not believe that Josiah and Lauren will last – indicating that he is less conservative than she is. They don’t believe the marriage will last, but the pictures they share allude to a happy marriage.

If Josiah Duggar is the rebel male Duggar, Lauren Swanson may have been the one to save him.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.