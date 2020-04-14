Lauren Swanson shares new photo of Bella along with sweet scripture

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have shared a new photo of their baby daughter Bella — along with a poignant scripture.

The image shows the youngster sleeping peacefully, wearing a knitted bonnet. The couple captioned the photo, “Such a big miracle in such a little girl 💕.”

They added a sweet line of scripture, from 1 Samuel 1:27, “For this child I prayed, and the Lord has granted me my petition which I asked of Him.”

Sharing the joy on Instagram

The couple have been posting regular photos of Bella ever since she was born in November, and the latest picture comes days after Lauren shared an image of the family on Easter day.

While they weren’t able to celebrate Bella’s first Easter in a traditional way, they still got dressed up for the occasion.

Bella is an adorable little girl, and always appears to be happy in the photos taken of her. Lauren has repeatedly gushed online about her baby girl, and fans have been quick to join in and share their adoration.

The new photo, showing Bella being held as she sleeps, was no exception, with one fan commenting, “Just love her face!!!”. Another wrote, “What a bundle of heavenly love.”

Lauren and Josiah have clearly been relishing in raising Bella, who is a rainbow baby.

The couple revealed they were expecting her last spring. It came a few months after Lauren miscarried her first child, Asa — a loss that hit both her and Josiah hard.

What are Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar up to now?

Lauren and Josiah are observing social distancing and quarantining like the majority of the country. They have had to adapt their plans to deal with the current situation, and are rolling with the punches as the weeks go on.

Sharing photos of Bella Duggar as she grows gives them a timeline and documents all the special moments that happen. Lauren Swanson has taken the role of mother incredibly seriously, making sure she is doing everything she can be doing to raise her child well.

It has been a long year for Lauren and Josiah. They have been through a lot in a short amount of time. Dealing with loss hit them both differently. While they will obviously never forget their baby Asa, the couple appear to be enjoying spending every moment they can with Bella.

When they will grow their family remains to be seen, but don’t rule out a quarantine baby boom from the Duggar family!

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.