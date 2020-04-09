Lauren Swanson gushes over Bella Duggar, celebrates another milestone

Lauren Swanson has been gushing over Bella Duggar since the moment she welcomed her into the world five months ago.

It had been a long road for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar before welcoming their little girl. The couple announced their first pregnancy immediately but ended up losing it just a few days later.

Bella is their rainbow baby, and the Counting On couple has never been more grateful.

Bella celebrates her five-month milestone

The first year of a baby’s life is celebrated in months. Lauren Swanson has been updating following on Bella’s milestones as they come.

She just hit month five, something the couple gushed about sharing the latest photo of their baby girl.

She was the third little girl born in 2019, following directly behind her cousin Addison Duggar who was born just days prior.

Ivy Jane Seewald is the leader of the pack when it comes to the Duggar baby boom of 2019, and Grace Duggar rounded out the influx of girls in January 2020.

Written along with the photo of Bella was a little bit about her and what she is like for her parents. Lauren Swanson gushed over how happy she is and also mentioned how content she always is.

The photos shared by the couple have captured the joy that is Bella Milagro.

What is next for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar?

With Counting On not filming, the couple has been keeping fans updated on social media. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are enjoying the moments spent with Bella.

They went through a lot to get to where they are today — a journey they shared on the reality show.

Most recently, the couple has been focused on sharing photos of their growing daughter. She has been the star of social media, with many followers gushing over how cute the little girl is.

Many believe Bella looks like her dad, Josiah Duggar. Lauren Swanson has dark hair and eyes, and her little girl has nearly no hair and light eyes.

As their journey as parents continues to push forward, followers are expecting more photos. Lauren has praised God for the gift of her little girl on several occasions.

She and Josiah Duggar are blessed with an easy and content baby — something not everyone can say about their firstborn children.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing this family and how they are doing since the addition of Bella.

Counting On is on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.