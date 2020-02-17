Lauren Swanson shares tour of Bella’s nursery, sparks speculation about Jill Duggar and more kids

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Lauren Swanson gave followers a tour of Bella’s nursery recently. During her little video, she dropped a couple of interesting tidbits that now have fans speculating about a few different things.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcomed Bella Milagro back in November and have been over the moon since then. The couple experienced an early miscarriage with their first pregnancy, and their little girl is their rainbow baby.

Counting On followers have been asking Lauren Swanson about Bella’s nursery and the items in there so that they could purchase things themselves. That is what prompted the tour and the question and answer session.

Lauren Swanson reveals she and Josiah rent their home

While it isn’t surprising the young couple rents, it is just another piece of the puzzle that Derick Dillard helped to put together. He claims the couples who participate in Counting On don’t get paid for it.

The check goes to Jim Bob Duggar.

If there is no money from Counting On, the only income the two have is from Josiah’s job outside of reality television.

The Duggar men generally work for one of the family businesses, so it is unlikely they are making a huge amount of money.

Renting came up when Lauren Swanson was talking about the triangles on the accent wall in Bella’s nursery. She revealed that they were only stickers because they rent and were not allowed to paint.

Jill Duggar gave Lauren Swanson the crib she used for her children for Bella

The crib in Bella’s room has been a huge attention-getter. Several followers have wanted a link to buy the crib, but Lauren Swanson reveals that it is not possible.

Jill Duggar passed on the crib she used with Israel and Samuel to her brother Josiah Duggar and sister-in-law, Lauren Swanson, for their little girl.

Some suggested it is the same crib that the Duggar family used with Josie Duggar when she was a little girl. If that is the case, it is an incredibly sturdy vessel.

This has also sparked some speculation that Jill Duggar may be done having children. While she shares two sons with Derick Dillard, that is nowhere near the big family she comes from.

There have been other indications that Jill and Derick were done, though neither has come out and confirmed it.

By doing the nursery tour, Lauren Swanson got followers wondering about some other things happening in the Duggar family.