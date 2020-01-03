Derick Dillard suggests Duggar children get their own show and ditch Counting On

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Derick Dillard is still talking about what happens behind the scenes in the Duggar family. Now, he is urging TLC to give the adult Duggar children their own show.

His comment is confusing because many viewers believed that when 19 Kids and Counting was pulled in 2015, the spin-off, Jill & Jessa: Counting On was the children’s show.

It has since changed to Counting On, which is likely because Jill Duggar is no longer filming the show and chose to walk away alongside Derick Dillard.

Over the last week or so, Derick Dillard has been revealing a lot of information about Jim Bob Duggar and the rules. He revealed that he and his wife, Jill Duggar, need permission to be at the Duggar compound if Jim Bob isn’t around.

That was shocking news to some. But others speculated a feud was underway, so it confirmed uncomfortable moments were being had.

The call for TLC to give the Duggar children their own show is interesting.

Derick Dillard has revealed that Jim Bob Duggar is the one who gets the paycheck and that the children were, at one point, under the impression that the network only paid for things like travel, gas, lodging, and nothing more.

Dillard even referred to his wife as an abuse victim at one point, revealing that she was pressured to film.

TLC has not yet commented on the allegations Derick Dillard has launched against his father-in-law and Counting On.

It isn’t likely they will either. Dillard caused a lot of drama with the network when he insulted Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who starred on I Am Jazz on the network. They issued a statement revealing they no longer worked with Derick and didn’t have plans to in the future.

As Derick Dillard continues to talk about what happens among the Duggar family, some viewers are starting to ask difficult questions.

Jim Bob Duggar has held a lot of power for a long time, and now, it may be time to shift it somewhere new.