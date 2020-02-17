Which Duggar women could be expecting in 2020?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On fans are wondering when the next baby announcement will come from the Duggar women. Last year was a big one for the family with six announcements.

In 2019, there were four new baby girls born. At the beginning of this year, Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed her first child with John-David Duggar.

Now that all of the new babies have been born, the excitement to find out who will be expecting next is mounting.

Which Duggar women could fall pregnant this year?

Any of the Duggar women could end up pregnant again this year.

The announcements would likely happen in the later summer or early fall. However, the probability that Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, Anna Duggar, or Jessa Duggar will become pregnant so quickly isn’t too high.

There has been speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar may be expecting. She hasn’t shown full-body pictures in months.

After losing her little girl last year at 20-weeks gestation, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were devastated. She has revealed wanting more children once her body heals.

Jinger Duggar is on the short-list of possible pregnancies in 2020. Her daughter, Felicity, will turn two in July. There hasn’t been much talk about when Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will have more children.

Counting On viewers wondered about a possible baby bump when she shared photos from her birthday party.

Jill Duggar is also a possibility, though it has been hinted she may be done having children.

Things are rocky between her and her parents. Derick Dillard has revealed a lot of drama between him and his wife and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jill has been transparent with her parenting, and adding another child might not be the best fit.

2020 might be a slow Duggar baby year

With only one baby born and no known pregnancies, the Duggar family could be in for an uneventful year.

There is still hope that courting announcements may happen. Several Duggar men have yet to marry, and Jana Duggar remains single.

With several first birthdays happening this year, the Duggars will remain busy as they celebrate three of them in November. Each married couple has children now, adding leaps and bounds to the extension of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

As the year goes on, Counting On fans are hoping for more news. Big announcements usually go hand and hand with a new season.

Could there be a baby announcement, or will it be a courtship this time around?