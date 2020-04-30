Is Jeremy Vuolo controlling? Jinger Duggar shares Instagram video that sparks questions

Is Jeremy Vuolo controlling Jinger Duggar? The couple put out a “would you rather” video on Instagram last night, and some fans were put off with the way he spoke to her about her answers.

Jinger is one of the most, if not the most, mainstream Duggar children. She moved hundreds of miles away from home following her wedding and has since given the impression that she thinks for herself.

With the latest video, some followers question whether Jeremy is more controlling than everyone thought.

Would you rather on Instagram

On Jinger Duggar’s Instagram account, she shared a video of herself with Jeremy Vuolo as they played, “would you rather.” It is a little less than 10 minutes, but some of the footage is cringeworthy.

Followers questioned why Jeremy couldn’t just accept the answers Jinger chose.

He was nitpicking her choices, something that didn’t sit right with a lot of her fans. Once someone mentioned it in the comments, many more agreed with the sentiment.

Some of what was said about the way Jeremy talked to Jinger was harsh.

The initial comment was, “Jeremy, can you just accept Jinger’s answers without having to question it! SHEESH!”

From there, others chimed in with comments like “THANK YOU OMG!!!! It is seriously making me cringe” and “It made it seem as if he thought she couldn’t properly think for herself.”

Part two coming later

The video shared by Jinger Duggar has a part two that drops tomorrow. She and Jeremy Vuolo had fun with this one, despite the controversy around how he spoke to her.

During Counting On, there was no reason to question the dynamic between the two.

Jeremy may have been teasing Jinger during their game, but is it a habitual thing? Their relationship has always seemed healthy and loving.

Jinger has not commented on the accusations that Jeremy wouldn’t let her speak or was pushing her too hard when questioning her reason behind which answer she chose.

Typically, the Counting On star doesn’t fire back at followers. It is unlikely she will respond at all.

As followers wait to see if the second half is as cringeworthy as the first, they have weighed in on Instagram. Jeremy Vuolo may have overstepped with how he talked to Jinger Duggar, but will part two be more sincere?

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.