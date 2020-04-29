Jinger Duggar shares sweet photo with Jeremy Vuolo, gushes about marriage

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo aren’t shy about how much they love one another. They have continued to share their love and boast about one another since their story began a few years back.

While it isn’t their anniversary, Jinger still decided to share a cute photo of herself with Jeremy and gush about marriage. These two are still enamored with one another, even after all of the chaos life has thrown at them.

‘Marriage is a beautiful reality’

Instagram is a place where Jinger Duggar shares a lot of her thoughts. She is very focused on being a good wife and mother, often sharing what she has been up to with Felicity in tow.

Jeremy Vuolo married Jinger in 2016. They will celebrate four years of marital bliss in November, and their daughter will turn two in July. A lot has happened in the time they have been together, especially since their marriage.

The latest photo shared by the Counting On star on social media is all about marriage. She gushed about being married to Jeremy Vuolo, claiming marriage is a beautiful reality. Jinger always glows when she is with him, and this photo proves they are still madly in love.

Many of their photos showcase their love for one another. Both have shared sentiments about one another on several occasions. However, it’s the ones that come out of the blue are the ones that draw the most attention.

Is Jinger Duggar pregnant?

With the latest photo, she is strategically placed with Jeremy in front of her. Could she be hiding a baby bump?

Over the last week, pregnancy rumors have ramped up. Counting On fans think that Jinger may be expecting a quarantine baby. This wouldn’t be shocking with Felicity being almost two, and many of her sisters and sisters-in-law welcoming their second and third child already.

There is no indication of when the photo was taken. It appears that it may have been professionally shot, but no photographer was credited. With the stay at home orders in California, the photo may likely be older.

As Jinger Duggar praises Jeremy Vuolo, sharing their love story is something Counting On fans are enjoying. They are fan-favorites among the Duggar group, especially with their more relaxed approach to some things in the world. Jinger loves their love, and that is all that matters.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, and it is expected to return to TLC later this year.