Jinger Duggar praise for her inner beauty and happiness by Counting On fan

Jinger Duggar has always gotten a lot of attention for her looks. The compliments have escalated since marrying Jeremy Vuolo and changing up her style and hair color.

Recent photos of Jinger have showcased more blonde hair than what many are used to seeing on her.

From a wardrobe upgrade and an adapted California-girl look, the Counting On star has been looking better than ever.

Follower notes Jinger oozes happiness

The most recent photo shared by Jinger on Instagram is a photo of herself doing a puzzle. She has been engaging more followers lately and asking questions about how they are passing their time while in quarantine.

One follower noticed how happy Jinger Duggar looked in the photo with her puzzle. The Counting On fan said, “This picture speaks volumes of inner beauty, happiness and peace!”

Her happy place appears to be doing puzzles. Jinger has been doing a lot while in quarantine and shared some of her adventures with Jeremy Vuolo when they did a Q&A on Instagram last week.

They have been spending time reorganizing and cooking but also having dance parties with Felicity.

Jinger is a fan-favorite

Out of all of the Duggar sisters, Jinger Duggar garners a lot of attention. She is the one who married the soccer player and moved to Texas.

Wearing pants and tighter clothing was something she adapted to after marriage. Jinger has changed a lot and worked on becoming the most authentic version of herself.

Counting On followers have complimented her shift since leaving the Duggar compound. Jinger has adapted well to life in California.

There has been a lot of talk about the changes — from the blonde hair to the foodie she turned into since moving to the west coast.

She typically has a smile on her face and enjoys what is happening in her life. Jinger Duggar isn’t one to complain, and even though she has had some deals fall through, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

California has opened up doors for her and Jeremy Vuolo that weren’t available in Arkansas or Texas.

They are also continuing to film Counting On with the Duggar family. Jinger has been one of the favorite sisters since the beginning, and she gained a new following once she was dubbed the rebel sister.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.