Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo host Q&A, reveal what they’ve done in quarantine

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did a Q&A session on Instagram. They discussed what they have been doing while in quarantine.

The couple had a good time making the less than 10-minute video. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared plenty of laughs and appeared to be enjoying the time they were spending together.

What did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo reveal in the video?

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared what they were binge-watching while in quarantine. The first show they mentioned was The English Game, which is a six-part series new to Netflix this year. They also slipped in that Madam Secretary was on their list.

When they were deciding who would talk first, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy played the rock, paper, scissors game. They revealed they do that a lot when it comes to making a decision, including when it is time to change Felicity’s diaper.

Seeing the husband and wife duo banter back and forth was a treat. They have shared their lives with followers through pictures and Counting On, but seeing them interact in nearly real-time was special.

Jinger Duggar has come out of her shell since marrying Jeremy Vuolo, and that is a big deal for her.

What is next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Currently, both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are in quarantine. He is still working from home and performing his pastoral duties while she continues to raise their baby girl. The couple has settled into Los Angeles since moving there last fall.

There had been speculation that Jinger Duggar may be expecting her second child, but so far, no announcement has been made. She did fly home to Arkansas for the weekend at the end of February, which sparked the debate.

The couple has been under scrutiny for the last couple of weeks for photos and videos they posted. Jeremy Vuolo posted a photo of himself with Felicity while holding a mask to her face, and that drew out the critics. Of course, they were at home and not out in public.

Then, Jinger Duggar shared a handwashing video, and she was slammed for letting the water run while Jeremy helped Felicity to scrub her hands.

As the quarantine time passes, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are keeping themselves busy. From binge-watching to dance parties with Felicity, they have been enjoying the little things in life while remaining at home.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.